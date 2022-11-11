Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 14,411.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.