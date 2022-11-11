Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of GCO stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.