Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

