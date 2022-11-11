Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

