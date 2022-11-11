Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

SRET stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the period.

