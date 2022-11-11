Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 4.9 %
SRET stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
