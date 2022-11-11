Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Timothy Evan Taylor Sells 1,600,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Globalstar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 30.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

