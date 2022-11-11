Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

