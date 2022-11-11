Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,703.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,883.8% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $894,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 488,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 457,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,933.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

