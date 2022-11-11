Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $789.87

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.87 ($9.09) and traded as low as GBX 731.70 ($8.42). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 810.80 ($9.34), with a volume of 1,235,722 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.09) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 701.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 789.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,000.99.
In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($86,355.79).
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
