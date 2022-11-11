Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $789.87

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 789.87 ($9.09) and traded as low as GBX 731.70 ($8.42). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 810.80 ($9.34), with a volume of 1,235,722 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.09) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 701.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 789.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($86,355.79).

About Grafton Group

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.