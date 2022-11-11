Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 452.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 106,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 103,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

