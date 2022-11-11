Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Great Western Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,069,320 shares.

Great Western Mining Stock Down 13.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Insider Transactions at Great Western Mining

In related news, insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($276,338.51).

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

