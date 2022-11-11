Gregory L. Henslee Sells 4,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $843.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $743.42 and a 200-day moving average of $687.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

