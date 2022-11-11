Gregory Q. Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSI stock opened at $259.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.28 and its 200-day moving average is $227.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

