GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.76 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.04). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 50,000 shares.

GRIT Investment Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £374,292.00 and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.76.

About GRIT Investment Trust

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

