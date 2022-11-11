Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,943,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $67.07 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

