Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.