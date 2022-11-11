Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

