Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.95

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.95 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.46). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 55,979 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £55.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,286.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.33%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

