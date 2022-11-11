HC Wainwright Cuts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $27.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 467.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 349.66% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

