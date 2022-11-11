Head-To-Head Comparison: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) versus NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 NanoString Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 600.48%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 290.32%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -247.31% -100.00% -39.83% NanoString Technologies -106.94% -99.80% -32.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Precision BioSciences and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.32 -$30.60 million ($1.52) -0.91 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 2.35 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -2.33

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NanoString Technologies beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; and iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene editing therapies. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.