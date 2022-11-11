Head-To-Head Survey: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares REE Automotive and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 18,402.58 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.30 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 674.65%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

