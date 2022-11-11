Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

