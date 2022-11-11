Hersha Hospitality Trust to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $392.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.