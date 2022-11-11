Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIBB opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

