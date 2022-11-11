Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Hilltop Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

