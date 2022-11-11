Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.