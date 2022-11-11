Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.98 ($0.07). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,956,428 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 9 ($0.10) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.30. The company has a market cap of £25.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen A. Betts acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($34,542.31).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

