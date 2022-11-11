Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.98 ($0.07). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,956,428 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 9 ($0.10) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.30. The company has a market cap of £25.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Insider Activity
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Featured Articles
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.