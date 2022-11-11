Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.98 ($0.07). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,956,428 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 9 ($0.10) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hummingbird Resources

In related news, insider Stephen A. Betts purchased 500,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($34,542.31).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

