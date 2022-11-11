Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $13.93. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 19,539 shares traded.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

