Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.68

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.68 and traded as low as $29.50. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 4,753 shares changing hands.

Hyundai Motor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.