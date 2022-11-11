IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

IAC stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 143,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,807,424.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,184,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

