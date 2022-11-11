ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 65.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

