ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

