IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $232.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.47.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

