IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Sells $5,060,342.70 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDXX stock opened at $416.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

