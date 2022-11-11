IFG Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

