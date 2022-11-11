Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.28

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.28 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.56). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 58,259 shares trading hands.

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

About Ilika

(Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.