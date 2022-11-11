Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

