Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGXF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INGXF stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

