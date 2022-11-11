Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INE. Cormark upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

INE stock opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.84. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

