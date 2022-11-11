Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Upgraded at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.75.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

