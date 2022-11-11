Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

