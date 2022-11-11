Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

