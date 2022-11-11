Insider Buying: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Acquires 710,429 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

