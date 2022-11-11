Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 177,211 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79.

Mastercard Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $337.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.47.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.