Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 132,978 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.43 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
