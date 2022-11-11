Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 132,978 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.43 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.