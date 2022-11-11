Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $6.25 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

