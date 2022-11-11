Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 191.1% in October

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 5.8 %

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.