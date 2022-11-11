Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 124,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 149.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
