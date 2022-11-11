Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 124,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 149.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.