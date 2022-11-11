Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFCZF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

